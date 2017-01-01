Chipotle-Corn Salsa

About 2 1/2 cups
Freeze extra chipotles in adobo individually in an ice cube tray.

Meatless

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 1 large ear)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely diced red onion (from about ½ small onion)
  • 1 medium poblano chile, minced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 2 canned chipotles in adobo, seeded and minced
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

 Warm oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, sprinkle with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and beginning to turn golden, about 3 minutes. Add onion and poblano and cook, stirring, until corn starts to brown and onion and poblano soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. (Alternatively, grill corn before removing kernels from ear. Slice onion and grill before dicing. Grill poblano, turning, until charred; remove skin and dice.)

 When corn mixture has cooled, fold in tomatoes, chipotles, lime juice, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Serve or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day to allow flavors to develop.

