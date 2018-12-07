Chickpea Pasta With Squash And Broccoli

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Karen Rankin

This colorful dinner flips the usual pasta/veggie ratio by serving up a generous amount of broccoli and vitamin A–rich butternut squash with protein-packed chickpea pasta. For additional green power, blend more broccoli into a smooth sauce.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cubed butternut squash (from 20-oz. pkg.)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 8-oz. pkg. uncooked chickpea pasta (such as Banza)
  • 6 cups broccoli florets (12 oz.)
  • 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves, plus more, sliced
  • 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 2 lemons, zested and juiced
  • 1 large garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 466
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 55g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Calcium per serving 258mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together butternut squash, 1 tablespoon oil, and ½ teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender and lightly browned, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cook time. Remove from oven.

Step 2

While squash roasts, prepare pasta according to package directions; do not drain. Transfer pasta to a large bowl using a slotted spoon, reserving cooking water in pot. Cover pasta to keep warm.

Step 3

Return cooking water in pot to a boil over high; add broccoli, and cook, undisturbed, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer broccoli to a cutting board using a slotted spoon, reserving cooking water in pot. Let cool 5 minutes. Coarsely chop 2 cups of the broccoli, and add to pasta in bowl.

Step 4

Place remaining broccoli in a food processor; add packed basil leaves, Parmesan cheese, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, garlic, ½ cup of the cooking water, and remaining ¼ cup oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Process until smooth, about 15 seconds, adding additional cooking water as needed to achieve desired sauce consistency.

Step 5

Add broccoli sauce to pasta and broccoli in bowl; toss to coat. Serve topped with roasted squash and sprinkled with crushed red pepper, if desired. Garnish with sliced basil and more lemon zest.

Also appeared in: , January, 2019

