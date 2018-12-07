How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together butternut squash, 1 tablespoon oil, and ½ teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender and lightly browned, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cook time. Remove from oven.

Step 2 While squash roasts, prepare pasta according to package directions; do not drain. Transfer pasta to a large bowl using a slotted spoon, reserving cooking water in pot. Cover pasta to keep warm.

Step 3 Return cooking water in pot to a boil over high; add broccoli, and cook, undisturbed, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer broccoli to a cutting board using a slotted spoon, reserving cooking water in pot. Let cool 5 minutes. Coarsely chop 2 cups of the broccoli, and add to pasta in bowl.

Step 4 Place remaining broccoli in a food processor; add packed basil leaves, Parmesan cheese, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, garlic, ½ cup of the cooking water, and remaining ¼ cup oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Process until smooth, about 15 seconds, adding additional cooking water as needed to achieve desired sauce consistency.