Chicken and Wheat Berry Bowl

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Brain-boosting whole grains and lean grilled chicken get brightness from a tangy vinaigrette, sweetness from blueberries, and a nice crunch from walnuts. Sub in farro, quinoa, or any other whole grain for the wheat berries.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup uncooked hard wheat berries (5 3/8 oz.)
  • 12 ounces French green beans (haricots verts), trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries (10 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 547
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 45g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 719mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add wheat berries, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until just tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Add green beans, and simmer 3 minutes. Drain wheat berries and green beans; rinse under cold water until cool. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2

Coat a cast-iron grill pan or skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Add chicken to pan, and grill until a thermometer registers 160°F, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together oil, vinegar, tarragon, mustard, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 4

Add blueberries, walnuts, and vinaigrette to wheat berry mixture in bowl; toss to combine and coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 shallow bowls. Slice chicken against the grain, then divide chicken among bowls.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

