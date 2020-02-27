How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add wheat berries, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until just tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Add green beans, and simmer 3 minutes. Drain wheat berries and green beans; rinse under cold water until cool. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2 Coat a cast-iron grill pan or skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Add chicken to pan, and grill until a thermometer registers 160°F, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together oil, vinegar, tarragon, mustard, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.