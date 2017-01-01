Chicken Tacos

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Stand Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 12 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
April 2016

Though dark cuts like thighs are higher in fat than white meat, they also have more iron and zinc.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Salt
  • 1/2 small red onion, sliced
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/2 avocado, pitted peeled, and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped seeded jalapeño
  • 1 small clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 8 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed
  • 2 cups sliced napa cabbage
  • Sour cream, hot sauce, sliced radishes, and additional toppings, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 118mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sodium per serving 596mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 146mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Combine vinegar, honey, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Stir in onion. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

 Pulse peas, avocado, chopped cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, 1/2 tsp. cumin, and 1/4 tsp. salt in a food processor until combined but not smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Step 3

 Mix 1 Tbsp. oil, chili powder, reminaing 1 tsp. cumin, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Rub chicken all over with spice mixture. Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken, turning, until cooking through, about 12 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes on a cutting board, then shred. Drain onion.

Step 4

 Fill tortillas with cabbage, pea quacamole, chicken, pickled onions, and additional toppings, if desired. Garnish with cilantro sprigs. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up