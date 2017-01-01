Chicken Sate

Quick-pickled cucumbers are a fresh foil to rich peanut sauce. You can mix in other vegetables as well, such as shredded carrots and thinly slice jicama.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 3/4 pounds chicken tenders
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 6 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 seedless English cucumber, shaved with a vegetable peeler lengthwise into ribbons (about 3 cups)
  • 1/2 cup unsalted peanuts
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • 2 cups cooked rice, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 461
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 1,006mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Soak 12 8-inch bamboo skewers in water for 20 minutes. Combine 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, lime juice, oil, fish sauce, curry powder, 1 tsp. ginger, turmeric, and 2 minced garlic cloves in a ziplock bag. Add chicken and marinate at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes. Mix honey, 4 Tbsp. vinegar, and 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes in small bowl. Add cucumber ribbons; let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

Step 2

 Preheat grill or a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Puree peanuts in a small food processor or blender to form a paste. Add cilantro, 3 Tbsp. water, and remaining 2 Tbsp. vinegar, 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1/2 tsp. ginger, and 1 minced garlic clove; process until smooth.

Step 3

 Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Thread 1 piece of chicken on each bamboo skewer. Grill chicken, turning, until golden brown and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain cucumber ribbons. Serve chicken skewers with sauce, cucumber ribbons, lime wedges, and rice, if desired.

