Chicken Sate

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak 12 8-inch bamboo skewers in water for 20 minutes. Combine 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, lime juice, oil, fish sauce, curry powder, 1 tsp. ginger, turmeric, and 2 minced garlic cloves in a ziplock bag. Add chicken and marinate at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes. Mix honey, 4 Tbsp. vinegar, and 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes in small bowl. Add cucumber ribbons; let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat grill or a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Puree peanuts in a small food processor or blender to form a paste. Add cilantro, 3 Tbsp. water, and remaining 2 Tbsp. vinegar, 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1/2 tsp. ginger, and 1 minced garlic clove; process until smooth.