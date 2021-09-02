Chicken Leg Quarters In Pepper Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Braising the chicken uncovered lets the skin stay nice and crispy while the meat cooks gently, for a juicy result. Red bell peppers and tomatoes are both full of beta-carotene and vitamin C. They lend the sauce a subtle sweetness that's balanced out by just a hint of heat from chile flakes.

By Liz Mervosh
Health October 2021

Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

30 mins
1 hr
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken skin with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Arrange chicken, skin side down, in skillet and cook, undisturbed, until skin is browned and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken, skin side up, to a plate (do not wipe skillet clean). Cook bell peppers and onion in skillet, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes, adding garlic, herbs, and crushed red pepper during last 2 minutes of cooking. Add wine (or vinegar and water), using a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits stuck to bottom of skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until almost all liquid is absorbed, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in crushed tomatoes and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Return chicken, skin side up, to skillet. Scatter olives around chicken, and bring tomato mixture to a simmer. Carefully transfer skillet to oven, and roast until chicken is very tender and tomato mixture is thickened and reduced, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 147mg; sodium 638mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 31g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 3g.
