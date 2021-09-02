Chicken Leg Quarters In Pepper Sauce
Braising the chicken uncovered lets the skin stay nice and crispy while the meat cooks gently, for a juicy result. Red bell peppers and tomatoes are both full of beta-carotene and vitamin C. They lend the sauce a subtle sweetness that's balanced out by just a hint of heat from chile flakes.
Health October 2021
Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 147mg; sodium 638mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 31g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 3g.