Chicken Kale Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 8 cups packed spinach with baby kale greens
  • 3/4 cup light raspberry salad dressing, such as Newman’s Own
  • 2-3 teaspoons grated ginger root

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Total fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Total fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 85mg
  • Sodium per serving 440mg
  • Potassium per serving 760mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 2g
  • Sugars per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 28g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat the chicken with cooking spray, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, if desired. Cook 6 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Let cool and thinly slice.

Step 2

Place equal amounts of the greens and chicken on four dinner plates. Whisk together the salad dressing and ginger until well blended. Spoon equal amounts over all.

This recipe excerpted from The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition. ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. ShopDiabetes.org.

