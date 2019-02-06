Chicken, Butternut Squash, and Barley Skillet Dinner

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
6
By Robin Bashinsky

This one-pot dinner is simple and satisfying. Onions and yogurt mean you get both pre- and probiotics in one meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion
  • 6 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 cups precut butternut squash (10 oz.)
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked pearled barley
  • 2 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/3 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted, unsalted almonds
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 552
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 108g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 67g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 608mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 144mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large, high-sided skillet over high. Season chicken with pepper and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook in hot oil until well browned on 1 side, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium-high. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin; cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Add squash and barley; cook, stirring occasionally, until barley is lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add stock, tomatoes, chickpeas, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until barley and squash are tender, about 20 minutes. Return chicken to skillet, nestling with browned side up. Cover and simmer until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. (Temperature will continue to rise to 165°F.)

Step 3

Whisk together yogurt and water in a small bowl. Drizzle over chicken. Sprinkle with almonds and, if desired, cilantro.

