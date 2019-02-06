Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large, high-sided skillet over high. Season chicken with pepper and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook in hot oil until well browned on 1 side, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium-high. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin; cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Add squash and barley; cook, stirring occasionally, until barley is lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add stock, tomatoes, chickpeas, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until barley and squash are tender, about 20 minutes. Return chicken to skillet, nestling with browned side up. Cover and simmer until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. (Temperature will continue to rise to 165°F.)