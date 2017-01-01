Combine oil, lime juice, honey, and sambal oelek in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Remove and reserve 1/4 cup of the mixture for dipping sauce. Add broccoli slaw and salt to remaining mixture; toss to coat.

Step 2

Fill a large shallow dish with warm water. Wet a clean kitchen towel; wring out towel and place on a clean work surface. Submerge 1 rice paper sheet in warm water; soak until softened, about 30 seconds. Remove from water and place on kitchen towel; pat dry. Working quickly, place 2 avocado wedges, 1 mango wedge, about 3/4 ounce chicken, about 2 tablespoons broccoli slaw mixture, and 1 cilantro sprig in center of sheet, leaving 3 inches at bottom of sheet and about 1 1/2 inches on each side. Fold in sides and roll firmly into a cylinder. Repeat with remaining rice paper sheets, avocado wedges, mango wedges, chicken, broccoli slaw mixture, and cilantro sprigs. Serve with reserved dipping sauce.