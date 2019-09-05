Step 1

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add carrots, celery, onion, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are slightly softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in stock, 1 cup water, and salt. Add chicken, and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, vegetables are tender, and broth is thickened, about 10 minutes.