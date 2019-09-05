Chicken and Dumplings

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Karen Rankin

Swiss chard joins the more expected carrot and celery in this rich-tasting broth. And because the dumplings are made with whole-wheat pizza dough, they’re easy to prep and better for you than the usual white-flour biscuits.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
  • 5 cups lower-sodium chicken stock
  • 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 12 ounces fresh prepared whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 392
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 103mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 581mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add carrots, celery, onion, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are slightly softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in stock, 1 cup water, and salt. Add chicken, and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, vegetables are tender, and broth is thickened, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Using a 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, cut dough into 18 circles (discard dough scraps).

Step 3

Add chard to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring often, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. When mixture reaches a low boil, drop dough pieces into Dutch oven, distributing over surface and stirring gently to cover with broth. Cook until dumplings are cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes.

