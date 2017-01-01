- Calories per serving 174
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Sodium per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream
Research shows cherries’ anti-inflammatory properties may help ease muscle soreness.
How to Make It
Combine cherries, syrup and vanilla bean in a large pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cherries are very soft and beginning to break down, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Remove and discard vanilla bean. Roughly mash cherries with a potato masher; let mixture cool completely, about 1 hour.
Stir together buttermilk, sugar and salt in a large bowl, whisking until sugar dissolves. Add cherry mixture and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a 2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.
