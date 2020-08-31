'Cheesy' Vegan Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
Yield
Serves 4
By Anna Theoktisto

The secret ingredient that makes this vegan dish “cheesy”: nutritional yeast. With a savory taste that’s similar to Parmesan, it packs protein and B vitamins as well as flavor. Include spinach, tomatoes, and basil for a classic Italian combination.

Ingredients

  • 2 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise, seeded
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup canned unsalted cannellini beans, drained, rinsed, and mashed
  • 1 1/2 cup lower-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 ounces baby spinach (3 3⁄4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup whole-wheat panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 288
  • per serving 9g Fat (1g Sat.)
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 42g
  • per serving 11g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 693mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place spaghetti squash halves cut side up on a large parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Rub 1 tablespoon oil over squash; sprinkle with black pepper and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Turn squash cut side down. Roast until fork-tender, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn cut side up, and let cool 10 minutes. Using a fork, scrape squash into “noodles,” leaving shells intact.

Step 2

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook garlic, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in mashed beans, broth, nutritional yeast, red pepper, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until just simmering, about 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and basil, and cook until just wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Fold in squash noodles until combined.

Step 3

Increase oven temperature to broil. Evenly divide squash mixture among squash shells. Sprinkle with tomatoes and panko. Broil 8 inches from heat until squash noodles begin to brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Garnish with basil.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

