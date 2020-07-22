Embrace the anchovies! They melt into the background of dishes, adding depth of flavor (as well as protein and heart-healthy omega-3s) without a fishy taste—really. Thanks to the wholewheat pasta and cruciferous veggies, this meal is high in fiber, too.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to broil with rack 10 inches from heat source. Toss together cauliflower, broccoli rabe, and 1 tablespoon oil on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread mixture in an even layer. Broil, stirring once halfway through cook time, until lightly charred and just tender, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large Dutch oven or wide pot over medium, and cook garlic, anchovies, and rosemary, stirring often, until garlic is beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking water.
Return Dutch oven to heat over medium-high. Add cauliflower mixture, salt, pepper, pasta, and reserved cooking water. Cook, stirring mixture and shaking pot constantly, until a light glossy sauce forms and coats noodles, about 4 minutes. Stir in vinegar.
Divide pasta mixture evenly among 6 shallow bowls; sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020