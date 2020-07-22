Charred Vegetable Orecchiette

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Liz Mervosh

Embrace the anchovies! They melt into the background of dishes, adding depth of flavor (as well as protein and heart-healthy omega-3s) without a fishy taste—really. Thanks to the wholewheat pasta and cruciferous veggies, this meal is high in fiber, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1 1/2 lb.) head cauliflower, cut into small florets (about 5 cups)
  • 13 ounces fresh broccoli rabe (1 or 2 bunches), ends trimmed and coarsely chopped (about 5 cups)
  • 1/4 cup, plus 1 Tbsp., olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic
  • 7 drained canned anchovy fillets, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 12 ounces whole-wheat orecchiette pasta
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup finely shredded pecorino Romano cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 361
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 50g
  • per serving 2g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 792mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to broil with rack 10 inches from heat source. Toss together cauliflower, broccoli rabe, and 1 tablespoon oil on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread mixture in an even layer. Broil, stirring once halfway through cook time, until lightly charred and just tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large Dutch oven or wide pot over medium, and cook garlic, anchovies, and rosemary, stirring often, until garlic is beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

Step 4

Return Dutch oven to heat over medium-high. Add cauliflower mixture, salt, pepper, pasta, and reserved cooking water. Cook, stirring mixture and shaking pot constantly, until a light glossy sauce forms and coats noodles, about 4 minutes. Stir in vinegar.

Step 5

Divide pasta mixture evenly among 6 shallow bowls; sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

