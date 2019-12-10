Enjoying more veggies is probably the No. 1 thing you can do to boost your overall health. While these nutritional superstars can help fend off cancer and other chronic diseases, they can also minimize the effects of aging and contribute to shiny hair and glowing skin. See? Veggies are a win-win! They’re also irresistibly delicious, especially when served like “pasta” topped with a hazelnut gremolata for depth of flavor and Parmesan cheese for a hit of umami.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together butternut squash and 1 tablespoon of the oil on a baking sheet; spread in an even layer. Roast until almost tender, about 8 minutes. Set aside.
While squash roasts, stir together hazelnuts, lemon zest, half of the Parmesan, and 1 teaspoon of the thyme in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms start to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir, and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 8 minutes. Add chard, garlic, and remaining 1 teaspoon thyme; cook, stirring constantly, until chard wilts, about 2 minutes. Add roasted squash; stir to combine. Remove mixture from heat; stir in lemon juice, butter, salt, and remaining cheese until combined. Divide mixture evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with hazelnut mixture. Serve immediately.
