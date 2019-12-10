Enjoying more veggies is probably the No. 1 thing you can do to boost your overall health. While these nutritional superstars can help fend off cancer and other chronic diseases, they can also minimize the effects of aging and contribute to shiny hair and glowing skin. See? Veggies are a win-win! They’re also irresistibly delicious, especially when served like “pasta” topped with a hazelnut gremolata for depth of flavor and Parmesan cheese for a hit of umami.