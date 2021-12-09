Celery Root–Parsnip Rösti With Smoked Salmon

Adding shredded celery root and parsnips to this Swiss potato pancake adds a light sweetness as well as vitamins and minerals. (It also cuts the carbs and calories.) A yogurt and dill topping is creamy and fresh, and goes perfectly with smoked salmon.

By Julia Levy
Health January/February 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

45 mins
1 hr
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Shred celery root, parsnips, and potato using a food processor or the large holes of a box grater. Put vegetables in a clean kitchen towel, then squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Transfer to a large bowl and stir together with scallions, potato starch, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-low. Spread shredded vegetable mixture evenly in skillet, pressing gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook, undisturbed, until bottom is golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Run spatula around edge and underneath to loosen. Then, cover skillet with a large cutting board or plate, and invert rösti onto cutting board, so cooked side is facing up.

  • Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil to skillet. Return rösti to skillet, cooked side up, pressing gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook, shaking skillet occasionally to loosen, until bottom is golden and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, lemon zest and juice, and dill in a small bowl.

  • Transfer rösti to cutting board or plate. Cut into 6 wedges, and top each with dill yogurt and smoked salmon. Garnish with additional dill.

286 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 449mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 8g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 3g.
