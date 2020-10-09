Cauliflower-Potato Puree
Swapping half the potatoes for cauliflower gives this mash a lighter texture and slashes the calories and carbs. Whole-milk yogurt ensures it is silky smooth and adds a bright flavor hit, too.
Health November 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Prep Ahead
This can be made two days ahead and chilled, covered. Reheat on the stovetop over low heat or in the microwave, covered.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
180 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 255mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 6g; sugars 4g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.