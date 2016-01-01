- Calories per serving 151
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 20g
- Sodium per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Cauliflower Nuggets
New tricks: You've had cauliflower roasted and turned into "rice," but this year's hottest veggie is also amazing breaded and baked.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet with oil.
Beat eggs in a shallow bowl. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste in another shallow bowl. Set half of bread crumb mixture aside in a separate bowl.
Designate one hand as your "wet hand" (for eggs) and one as your "dry hand" (for bread crumbs). Using your wet hand, drop some cauliflower pieces into egg mixture and turn to coat evenly. Shake off any excess egg, then drop coated pieces into bread crumb mixture. Using your dry hand, sprinkle some bread crumbs on top and roll cauliflower pieces around until evenly coated. Transfer coated pieces to baking sheet and repeat with remaining cauliflower. When you run out of bread crumbs, use the second bowl. (This keeps the bread crumbs from getting too soggy.)
Brush or spray tops of cauliflower pieces with a light coating of oil. Bake, flipping over halfway through, until cauliflower pieces can be easily pierced with a fork, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.
From 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous by Lisa Leake. Copyright © 2016 by Lisa Leake.