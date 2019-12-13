Cauliflower And Mushroom Tacos

Greg DuPree
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Serve these as a vegetarian meal, or with meat-based tacos to mix things up.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup very thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup dark Mexican beer (such as Negra Modelo)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 12 ounces cauliflower florets (from 1 head)
  • 6 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 8 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed
  • Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and diced avocado, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 237
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 543mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toss together onion and vinegar in a microwavable dish. Microwave on High for 1 minute; set aside.

Step 2

Bring beer to a boil in a small saucepan over high; cook until reduced to ½ cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in honey.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add cauliflower and mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until caramelized and softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add salt, cumin, and chile powder; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add beer mixture and cilantro; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 4

Divide vegetable mixture among tortillas. Gently stir onion mixture, and drain any liquid. Top tacos with pickled onion, and garnish with Cotija, pico de gallo, and avocado, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, ,

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com