Cauliflower "Grits" with Tomato-Mushroom Gravy

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Add a super sauce: Give your basic grits a nutritional upgrade with a power ingredient: mushrooms.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cauliflower florets (from 1 2-lb. head)
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons fine yellow cornmeal
  • 4 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons hot brewed coffee
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 267
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17mg
  • Sodium per serving 631mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 233mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Process cauliflower florets in a food processor until finely chopped.

Step 2

Bring 1 1/2 cups of the broth to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Whisk in cauliflower and cornmeal. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Cheddar.

Step 3

Place tomatoes in an ovenproof skillet; mist with cooking spray. Broil, stirring after 2 minutes, until skins are blistered and tomatoes pop, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 4

Melt butter in same skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes, coffee, and 1 3/8 cups of the remaining broth. Simmer until liquid is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir together cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons broth. Add to mushroom mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; add scallions. Divide cauliflower mixture among 4 shallow bowls. Top with mushroom mixture. 

