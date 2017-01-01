How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Process cauliflower florets in a food processor until finely chopped.

Step 2 Bring 1 1/2 cups of the broth to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Whisk in cauliflower and cornmeal. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Cheddar.

Step 3 Place tomatoes in an ovenproof skillet; mist with cooking spray. Broil, stirring after 2 minutes, until skins are blistered and tomatoes pop, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.