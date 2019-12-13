Cauliflower And Chicken Larb

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Packaged cauliflower rice adds plant power to this fresh take on a classic Southeast Asian dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium head Napa cabbage
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons Asian-style fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup minced shallots
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon chopped lemongrass
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 12 ounces ground chicken
  • 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh or frozen cauliflower rice
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, divided
  • 1/2 cup sliced mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 804mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 135mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove 8 large outside leaves from cabbage. Set aside. Thinly slice remaining cabbage to equal 3 cups.

Step 2

Whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, and brown sugar in a small bowl.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and ginger. Cook, stirring often, until shallots are softened and very fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 4

Add chicken, increase heat to high, and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Add sliced cabbage and cauliflower rice. Cook, stirring often, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime juice mixture, scallions, and half of the cilantro. Divide larb mixture among 8 reserved cabbage leaves. Top with mint and remaining cilantro.

