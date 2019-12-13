Packaged cauliflower rice adds plant power to this fresh take on a classic Southeast Asian dish.
How to Make It
Remove 8 large outside leaves from cabbage. Set aside. Thinly slice remaining cabbage to equal 3 cups.
Whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, and brown sugar in a small bowl.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and ginger. Cook, stirring often, until shallots are softened and very fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add chicken, increase heat to high, and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Add sliced cabbage and cauliflower rice. Cook, stirring often, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime juice mixture, scallions, and half of the cilantro. Divide larb mixture among 8 reserved cabbage leaves. Top with mint and remaining cilantro.
Also appeared in: Health, ,