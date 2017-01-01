Hidden Valley Carrot and Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Arugula Basil Pesto

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
4
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Creamy Caesar dressing
  • 1/2 cup baby arugula, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
  • 3 (2 lbs.) zucchini, trimmed
  • 1 large carrot, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 6 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the dressing, arugula and basil in a small bowl; reserve.

Step 2

Using a spiral vegetable slicer, cut the zucchini and carrot lengthwise into long, thin strands. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the zucchini and carrot strands and cook, tossing often, until slightly softened but still crunchy, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, transfer to a colander and let drain 5 minutes.

Step 3

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add the onion and garlic and cook until slightly softened, 2–3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook 1 minute. Stir in the drained zucchini and carrot noodles and cook, tossing, until heated through, about 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the dressing mixture. Divide among 4 plates and sprinkle each serving with cheese.

