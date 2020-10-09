Carrot, Parsnip & Caramelized Onion Galette

A savory galette works as a side dish but could also be an impressive main option for vegetarians at the table. Mixing whole-wheat pastry flour into the dough gives this stunner a bit more heft, a satisfying texture, and extra fiber, too. And parsnips are a nutritional secret weapon, filled with folate, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2020
Ingredients

Dough
Caramelized Onions
Rest of Filling and Finishing

Directions

  • Prepare dough: Pulse together pastry flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, 6 to 8 pulses. Add butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly, 8 to 10 pulses. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing after each addition, as needed to form a dough. Shape dough into a disk, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Caramelize onions: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook onion, stirring often, until turning golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Fill and assemble galette: Roll out dough into a 12-inch round on a work surface dusted with all-purpose flour. Transfer round to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread goat cheese evenly on dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Sprinkle caramelized onion evenly over goat cheese. Toss together parsnips, carrots, oil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; arrange mixture evenly over onion. Fold over edges of dough to partially cover filling. Brush crust evenly with egg.

  • Bake until crust is golden brown and parsnips and carrots are tender, about 45 minutes. Garnish with thyme.

Prep Ahead

You can make the dough up to three days in advance, then roll out when you’re ready to fill and bake. Or you can make the whole galette earlier in the day and serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 264mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 7g; sugars 3g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.
