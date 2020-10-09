Carrot, Parsnip & Caramelized Onion Galette
A savory galette works as a side dish but could also be an impressive main option for vegetarians at the table. Mixing whole-wheat pastry flour into the dough gives this stunner a bit more heft, a satisfying texture, and extra fiber, too. And parsnips are a nutritional secret weapon, filled with folate, vitamin C, and vitamin K.
Health November 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Prep Ahead
You can make the dough up to three days in advance, then roll out when you’re ready to fill and bake. Or you can make the whole galette earlier in the day and serve at room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
275 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 264mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 7g; sugars 3g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.