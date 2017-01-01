Carrot and Zucchini Pasta

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman
April 2017
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon sliced garlic or 1/4 cup sliced spring garlic bulbs
  • 2 large thyme sprigs, plus 2 tsp. chopped leaves
  • 2 large tarragon sprigs, plus 1 Tbsp. chopped leaves
  • 2 large zucchini (about 24 oz.)
  • 2 large carrots (about 12 oz.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 ounce pecorino Romano cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 372
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 194mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 794mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine oil, garlic, thyme sprigs, and tarragon sprigs in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic just begins to brown, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Discard herb sprigs.

Step 2

Using a spiralizer, cut zucchini and carrots into long “noodles.” Combine zucchini, carrots, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes; drain.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. During last 6 minutes of cooking, place whole eggs in boiling water with pasta. Drain pasta and eggs. Plunge eggs into a bowl of ice water; let stand 5 minutes. Add pasta, oil mixture, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to zucchini mixture; toss to coat.

Step 4

Divide pasta mixture evenly among 4 plates. Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Top each serving with 2 egg halves. Sprinkle servings evenly with cheese, chopped tarragon leaves, and chopped thyme leaves.

