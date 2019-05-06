How to Make It

Step 1 Coarsely chop 1/2 cup of the blueberries; place in a small bowl with remaining 1 cup whole blueberries. Add pineapple, cilantro, chutney, lime juice, jalapeño, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; toss to combine. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Step 2 Preheat grill to medium-high (400 degrees F to 450 degrees F). Rub chicken cutlets evenly with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Stir together jerk seasoning and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; sprinkle mixture evenly onto both sides of chicken.

Step 3 Brush grill grates with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place chicken on grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear and cutlet is cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from grill; cover and let rest 10 minutes.