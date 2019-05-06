Caribbean Chicken Tacos

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
By Pam Lolley

A zippy blueberry salsa adds a sweet pop—plus powerful antioxidants—to flavorful grilled chicken tacos. Best of all, the meal comes together in about a half hour.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons mango chutney
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons minced seeded jalapeño chile
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 4 chicken breast cutlets (about 1 lb.)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 3 teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
  • 8 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 39g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 673mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coarsely chop 1/2 cup of the blueberries; place in a small bowl with remaining 1 cup whole blueberries. Add pineapple, cilantro, chutney, lime juice, jalapeño, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; toss to combine. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium-high (400 degrees F to 450 degrees F). Rub chicken cutlets evenly with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Stir together jerk seasoning and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; sprinkle mixture evenly onto both sides of chicken.

Step 3

Brush grill grates with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place chicken on grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear and cutlet is cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from grill; cover and let rest 10 minutes.

Step 4

Slice or shred chicken into pieces; divide evenly among warm tortillas. Spoon blueberry salsa onto tacos; garnish with cilantro leaves.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

