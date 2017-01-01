- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 26g
- Sodium per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Cardamom-Vanilla Granola
Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Dig in: Nuts and seeds (use any you want) plus oats and fruit are transformed with fragrant cardamom.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 250°F. Whisk honey, cardamom, oil, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Add oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and coconut. Stir until fully combined.
Step 2
Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Coat parchment with cooking spray. Divide oat mixture between baking sheets; spread in a thin, even layer. Bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until toasted and caramelized, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. (Granola will crisp as it cools.) Stir in cranberries. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.