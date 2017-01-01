Cardamom-Vanilla Granola

Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
8 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
About 9 cups
Robin Bashinsky

Dig in: Nuts and seeds (use any you want) plus oats and fruit are transformed with fragrant cardamom.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cups honey
  • 1 tablespoon ground cardamom
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups uncooked rolled oats
  • 1 cup slivered raw almonds
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 cup dried cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 250°F. Whisk honey, cardamom, oil, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Add oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and coconut. Stir until fully combined.

Step 2

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Coat parchment with cooking spray. Divide oat mixture between baking sheets; spread in a thin, even layer. Bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until toasted and caramelized, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. (Granola will crisp as it cools.) Stir in cranberries. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up