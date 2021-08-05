Caramelized Cabbage & Onion Soup
This healthy twist uses colorful red cabbage (higher in antioxidants than green) and a better-for-you (but still delicious) ratio of soup to bread and cheese. The onions and cabbage are naturally sweet, Worcestershire sauce brings deep savory flavor, and acidic balsamic vinegar balances everything out.
Health September 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Freeze It
Freeze soup, sliced baguette, and shredded cheese separately. While soup reheats, broil cheesy toasts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 667mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 10g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 4g.