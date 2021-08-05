Caramelized Cabbage & Onion Soup

Rating: Unrated

This healthy twist uses colorful red cabbage (higher in antioxidants than green) and a better-for-you (but still delicious) ratio of soup to bread and cheese. The onions and cabbage are naturally sweet, Worcestershire sauce brings deep savory flavor, and acidic balsamic vinegar balances everything out.

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium. Cook cabbage and onions, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until completely softened, tender, and caramelized, 35 to 40 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost completely evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add stock, Worcestershire sauce, honey, salt, and bay leaves; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, undisturbed, for 5 minutes.

  • While soup cooks, preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat source. Arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet and top evenly with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, bubbly, and starting to turn golden brown, about 2 minutes.

  • Remove soup from heat, and remove and discard bay leaves. Stir in vinegar. Ladle soup evenly into 6 bowls; top with cheese toasts and garnish with thyme. Serve immediately.

Freeze It

Freeze soup, sliced baguette, and shredded cheese separately. While soup reheats, broil cheesy toasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 667mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 10g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 08/17/2021