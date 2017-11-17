For a delicious dessert with health-boosting ingredients, look no further.



There’s something about the mixture of bitter, aromatic coffee and sweet, creamy dairy that that feels decadent. But this recipe only tastes that way! Our cappuccino panna cotta is actually a light and easily portion-controlled dessert, and it features plenty of health-boosting ingredients.



First, espresso beans add antioxidants. Cinnamon can help support your immune system. And whole-milk kefir provides probiotics for better gut health, as well as 15 grams of calcium. Dark chocolate curls on top add another antioxidant punch.



The recipe is super easy to make, and each serving contains only 220 calories, so you can indulge without overdoing it. The coconut milk and kefir will give you the luscious, creamy texture you crave, but a small portion is all you need to satisfy your sweet tooth happy. Whip up this panna cotta for your next dinner party. It’s the perfect something sweet to end a meal with friends.