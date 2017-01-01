Caliente Mango Sorbet

Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
3 Hours
Yield
Serves 6
Deb Wise
July 2016

Chili gives a kick; remove the seeds for a milder taste.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cup honey
  • 1 red Fresno chili, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 20 ounces (about 4 cups) frozen mango chunks
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice, from about 4 oranges
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, from about 2 limes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine water, honey, chili and salt in a pan and bring to a boil. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 20 minutes. Remove and discard chili.

Step 2

Transfer mixture to a blender. Add mango and both juices; process until smooth. Pour into a 2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer sorbet to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.  

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016

