- Calories per serving 194
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Sodium per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Caliente Mango Sorbet
Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Chili gives a kick; remove the seeds for a milder taste.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine water, honey, chili and salt in a pan and bring to a boil. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 20 minutes. Remove and discard chili.
Step 2
Transfer mixture to a blender. Add mango and both juices; process until smooth. Pour into a 2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer sorbet to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.
Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016