Butternut Squash Veggie Burgers

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Anna Theoktisto

Mildly sweet and creamy, butternut squash is the perfect backdrop to the flavor of warm curry powder that shines through in these burgers. Chickpeas and oats make the patties hearty plus add plenty of fiber and protein to keep you satisfied.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 7 cups cubed butternut squash (2 lb.)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup uncooked old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise
  • 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 4 thin tomato slices
  • 4 thin red onion slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 536
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 18g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 91g
  • Sugar per serving 15g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 636mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 239mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread cubed squash in an even layer on a large parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil. Roast until tender, 25 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl, and mash with a fork.

Step 2

Pulse oats in a food processor until finely ground, about 5 times. Add chickpeas, salt, garlic, and 1 teaspoon curry powder, and pulse until chickpeas are finely chopped, about 8 times. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and stir in mashed squash. Form squash mixture into 4 patties (about 3/4 cup per patty).

Step 3

Heat coconut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook patties until browned on each side, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer patties to a plate.

Step 4

Stir together mayonnaise and remaining 1/4 teaspoon curry powder in a small bowl, then spread 1/2 tablespoon on bottom half of each bun. Top each with 1 cooked patty, 1/4 cup arugula, 1 tomato slice, and 1 onion slice. Cover with bun tops.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

