One serving of butternut squash supplies more than your daily requirement of vitamin A, a nutrient crucial for immunity and eye health. And thin ribbons of it make an excellent swap for traditional noodles.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken with paprika, pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon salt, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 160°F, 18 to 20 minutes.
Pulse parsley, Parmesan, garlic, pine nuts, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a mini food processor or blender until finely chopped, about 10 times. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons water, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Combine squash noodles and 4 tablespoons water in a microwavable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain noodles on a paper towel.
Divide noodles among serving bowls; drizzle each with 2 1/2 tablespoons pesto. Slice each chicken breast, and place on noodles. Garnish with parsley.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020