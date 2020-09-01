Butternut Squash Noodles with Parsley Pesto and Chicken

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Anna Theoktisto

One serving of butternut squash supplies more than your daily requirement of vitamin A, a nutrient crucial for immunity and eye health. And thin ribbons of it make an excellent swap for traditional noodles.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice
  • 28 fresh or frozen spiralized butternut squash

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 472
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 128mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • per serving 5g Sugar (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 664mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 172mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken with paprika, pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon salt, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 160°F, 18 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Pulse parsley, Parmesan, garlic, pine nuts, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a mini food processor or blender until finely chopped, about 10 times. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons water, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

Combine squash noodles and 4 tablespoons water in a microwavable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain noodles on a paper towel.

Step 4

Divide noodles among serving bowls; drizzle each with 2 1/2 tablespoons pesto. Slice each chicken breast, and place on noodles. Garnish with parsley.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

