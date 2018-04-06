Our Butternut Squash-Kale Hash recipe can be your new perfect food Instagram picture. Before pouring your at-home mimosa, grab the easy ingredients: a few vegetables, four eggs, and some spices.

Squash is not only versatile, but it’s also earned its superfood title thanks to high levels of vitamins A and C, fiber, folate, and potassium. This tasty vegetable is low in calories too. Squash’s costar in the dish is kale, another superfood that provides a day's worth of vitamin C, twice the recommended daily intake of vitamin A, and nearly seven times the recommended amount of vitamin K in every serving. Topped with an egg, this plate also packs a decent amount of protein.

To make this meal on your own, cook sweet onions and lacinato kale with garlic, salt, and pepper in a large non-stick skillet. Cook squash with nutmeg separately, and then stir in the onion-kale mixture. Prepare your eggs sunny-side up (or your own preferred way) and place it on top of your hash.