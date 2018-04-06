Butternut Squash-Kale Hash

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky

Our Butternut Squash-Kale Hash recipe can be your new perfect food Instagram picture. Before pouring your at-home mimosa, grab the easy ingredients: a few vegetables, four eggs, and some spices.

Squash is not only versatile, but it’s also earned its superfood title thanks to high levels of vitamins A and C, fiber, folate, and potassium. This tasty vegetable is low in calories too. Squash’s costar in the dish is kale, another superfood that provides a day's worth of vitamin C, twice the recommended daily intake of vitamin A, and nearly seven times the recommended amount of vitamin K in every serving. Topped with an egg, this plate also packs a decent amount of protein.

To make this meal on your own, cook sweet onions and lacinato kale with garlic, salt, and pepper in a large non-stick skillet. Cook squash with nutmeg separately, and then stir in the onion-kale mixture. Prepare your eggs sunny-side up (or your own preferred way) and place it on top of your hash.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups sliced sweet onion (from 1 medium onion)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups thinly sliced lacinato kale (from 1 bunch kale)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1-lb.-10-oz. butternut squash, peeled, seeded and grated (about 3 cups)
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 4 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 282
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 209mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 569mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring often, until onion is caramelized, about 10 minutes; add garlic in final 2 minutes. Add kale, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring, until kale has wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Increase heat to medium-high. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter to skillet; cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add squash and nutmeg; spread in a thin, even layer. Cook, without stirring, until deeply browned on bottom, about 5 minutes. Gently stir; cook, without stirring, for 1 minute. Gently stir in onion mixture; remove from heat.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Break eggs into skillet; cook for 3 minutes for sunny-side up or to desired doneness.

Step 4

Divide hash among 4 plates. Top with eggs. 

