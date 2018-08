How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in skillet over medium-high. Add squash, mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add water, if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, and stir to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Transfer squash mixture to bowl with chicken.