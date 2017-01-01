Bucatini With Artichokes and Caperberries

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman
April 2017

Capers are the flower bud of a Mediterranean bush. Caperberries are the fruit that blooms after it flowers. Both are rich in antioxidants.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked bucatini or fusilli pasta
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 14-oz. can whole artichoke hearts in water, drained well and halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 1 ounce caperberries (3 or 4 caperberries), quartered lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon sliced garlic
  • 1 14.5-oz. can diced fireroasted tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 ounces baby arugula
  • 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 510
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 58g
  • Sodium per serving 882mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add artichoke hearts; cook, without stirring, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add caperberries and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a plate.

Step 3

Add tomatoes, oil, and reserved cooking liquid to skillet; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 6 minutes. Add pasta to tomato mixture and cook, stirring to coat, for 1 minute. Stir in artichoke mixture and arugula. Sprinkle servings with cheese.

