- Calories per serving 510
- Fat per serving 26g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrates per serving 58g
- Sodium per serving 882mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Bucatini With Artichokes and Caperberries
Capers are the flower bud of a Mediterranean bush. Caperberries are the fruit that blooms after it flowers. Both are rich in antioxidants.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add artichoke hearts; cook, without stirring, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add caperberries and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a plate.
Add tomatoes, oil, and reserved cooking liquid to skillet; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 6 minutes. Add pasta to tomato mixture and cook, stirring to coat, for 1 minute. Stir in artichoke mixture and arugula. Sprinkle servings with cheese.