Brussels Sprouts with Apples & Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Deliciously earthy, nutty, and chewy, roasted Brussels sprouts have anticancer compounds as well as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In this colorful side, they’re balanced by crispy sweet-yet-tart apples, with a vinaigrette that ties it all together.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2020
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together Brussels sprouts, pepper, 2 tablespoons oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Roast, turning sprouts over halfway through, until browned and tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, remaining 1/4 cup oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add Brussels sprouts, apples, and parsley; toss to coat.

Prep Ahead

This salad is terrific at room temperature. Roast the sprouts in the morning, then assemble the salad right before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; fat 11g; cholesterolmg; sodium 344mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 5g; sugars 9g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.
