How to Make It

Step 1 If you’re using bamboo or wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, start the coals or heat a gas grill for hot direct cooking. Make sure the grates are clean.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Trim the brussels sprouts and remove any discolored outer leaves. Add the sprouts and blanch until just soft enough to pierce with a skewer, 8 to 12 minutes. Drain, then pat dry with paper towels. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the oil in a bowl. When cool enough to handle, thread 4 to 6 sprouts on each skewer.

Step 3 Make the dipping sauce: Put the parsley, lime juice, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a blender or food processor and process until chopped, stopping to scrape down the side of the container if necessary. Add the olives and pulse until the mixture is a rough puree. Taste and add a little salt if you’d like. Transfer to a small serving bowl.