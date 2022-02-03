Brussels Sprout & Goat Cheese Pasta Bake

Brussels sprouts have tons of fiber and cancer-fighting compounds; browning then baking them brings out their nutty flavor, which blends beautifully with ricotta, goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar. Both tube and corkscrew-shaped pastas are suited to capturing sauce, for perfection in every bite.

By Liz Mervosh
Health March 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with rack 6 inches from heat source. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting fat and salt. Drain, reserving 1 1/4 cups cooking water. Return pasta to pot.

  • While pasta cooks, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add Brussels sprouts, cut side down, and shallots, and spread in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are browned, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Pour 1/2 cup reserved cooking water into skillet. Cover and cook, undisturbed, until Brussels sprouts are crisp-tender, about 4 minutes.

  • Add Brussels sprout mixture to pasta in pot, along with ricotta, balsamic vinegar, thyme, mustard, garlic, salt, 1/2 cup goat cheese, and remaining 3/4 cup cooking water. Stir until combined and creamy.

  • Spoon pasta mixture into an 8-inch, square, broiler-safe baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 cup goat cheese. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes.

  • Remove baking dish from oven, and carefully remove foil. Set oven to broil; preheat for 5 minutes. Toss together sage and remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small bowl; arrange evenly over pasta. Broil, uncovered, until sage leaves are crisp, 1 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 590mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 20g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 6g.
