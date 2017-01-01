 Brown Rice Pasta Carbonara With Pancetta

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Deb Wise
January 2017

Brown rice pasta is gluten-free, mild-tasting (i.e., family-friendly) and sturdy, so it can withstand the skillet after it’s cooked.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked brown rice spaghetti
  • 2 ounces pancetta, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 350
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 118mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Sodium per serving 741mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

1 Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking water.

Step 2

2 Meanwhile, cook pancetta in a small skillet over mediumhigh heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3

3 Whisk together Parmesan, eggs, salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of the parsley in a bowl. Drizzle in hot cooking water, whisking constantly.

Step 4

4 Return pasta pot to stove over low heat. Add cooked pasta, pancetta mixture and Parmesan mixture. Cook, tossing gently to combine, until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 5

5 Transfer carbonara to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley and serve immediately.

