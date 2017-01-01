How to Make It

Step 1 1 Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking water.

Step 2 2 Meanwhile, cook pancetta in a small skillet over mediumhigh heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3 3 Whisk together Parmesan, eggs, salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of the parsley in a bowl. Drizzle in hot cooking water, whisking constantly.

Step 4 4 Return pasta pot to stove over low heat. Add cooked pasta, pancetta mixture and Parmesan mixture. Cook, tossing gently to combine, until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.