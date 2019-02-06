Brown Rice Bowls with Tofu, Broccoli, and Miso-Yogurt Dressing

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Customize this bowl with whatever protein and veggies you have on hand; just be sure to keep in the polyphenol-packed broccoli.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked brown rice
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)
  • 2 tablespoons gluten-free white miso
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 14 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained, cut into rectangles, patted dry
  • 12 ounces broccoli florets (4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup radish sprouts
  • 6 radishes, thinly shaved
  • Sriracha chile sauce (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 852mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook rice according to package directions. (This will take about an hour on the stovetop.)

Step 2

Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, orange juice, miso, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until smooth; set aside.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add tofu, and cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-high; add broccoli and water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green and tender and water has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt.

Step 4

Divide rice among 4 bowls. Top evenly with tofu, broccoli, sprouts, and radishes. Drizzle each serving with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Serve with remaining dressing, and, if desired, Sriracha.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

