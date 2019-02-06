How to Make It

Step 1 Cook rice according to package directions. (This will take about an hour on the stovetop.)

Step 2 Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, orange juice, miso, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until smooth; set aside.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add tofu, and cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-high; add broccoli and water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green and tender and water has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt.