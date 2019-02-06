Customize this bowl with whatever protein and veggies you have on hand; just be sure to keep in the polyphenol-packed broccoli.
How to Make It
Cook rice according to package directions. (This will take about an hour on the stovetop.)
Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, orange juice, miso, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until smooth; set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add tofu, and cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-high; add broccoli and water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green and tender and water has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
Divide rice among 4 bowls. Top evenly with tofu, broccoli, sprouts, and radishes. Drizzle each serving with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Serve with remaining dressing, and, if desired, Sriracha.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019