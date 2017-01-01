- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 283mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Broccoli Steaks With Parmesan Bread Crumbs
Broccoli stalks have more fiber, while the florets are richer in phytochemicals— so do eat the whole thing!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Pulse bread in a food processor until coarse crumbs form, 6 to 8 times.
Cut broccoli lengthwise into 4 wedges, making sure florets stay attached to the stem. Warm 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet over very low heat until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer to a small bowl, add Worcestershire sauce, and stir to combine. Brush broccoli evenly with Worcestershire mixture.
Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Place broccoli quarters in skillet, cut side down. Cook, brushing occasionally with Worcestershire mixture, until caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to oven; roast until broccoli is tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same small skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs and thyme. Cook, stirring often, until bread crumbs are toasted, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese and pepper.
Place 1 broccoli wedge on each of 4 plates; top evenly with bread crumb mixture.