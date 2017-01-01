Broccoli Steaks With Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Robin&nbsp;Bashinsky

Broccoli stalks have more fiber, while the florets are richer in phytochemicals— so do eat the whole thing!

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces French bread, torn
  • 1 12-oz. head fresh broccoli
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 283mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 400°F. Pulse bread in a food processor until coarse crumbs form, 6 to 8 times.

Step 2

 Cut broccoli lengthwise into 4 wedges, making sure florets stay attached to the stem. Warm 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet over very low heat until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer to a small bowl, add Worcestershire sauce, and stir to combine. Brush broccoli evenly with Worcestershire mixture.

Step 3

 Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Place broccoli quarters in skillet, cut side down. Cook, brushing occasionally with Worcestershire mixture, until caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to oven; roast until broccoli is tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4

 Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same small skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs and thyme. Cook, stirring often, until bread crumbs are toasted, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese and pepper.

Step 5

 Place 1 broccoli wedge on each of 4 plates; top evenly with bread crumb mixture.

