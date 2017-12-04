- Calories per serving 185
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 552mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, and Potato Soup
Did you know starting a meal with a bowl of soup can help you stay slim? Research has found that people who eat soup before a main dish naturally consume 20% fewer calories when it’s time to eat their entrée. Why? It may be that thick liquids make the stomach expand more, causing you to feel fuller than if you were to start with a different appetizer such as a salad.
While it’s clear that soup should be a staple in your diet, it’s important to choose the right type. After all, creamy options like clam chowder or a classic French onion soup aren’t exactly low in calories, and plain-old chicken broth can get boring fast.
For a happy medium, try this broccoli soup that’s made with savory roasted garlic and potatoes. The simple dish requires just 20 minutes of active cooking time, and is packed with better-for-you ingredients like anti-inflammatory garlic, nutrient-rich broccoli, and avocado oil for healthy fats.
Whether you like it or not, there’s a reason you were told to eat your broccoli as a kid. The veggie has been shown to contain anti-aging enzymes, as well as compounds that may protect against type 2 diabetes. Not a fan of the cruciferous vegetable? No problem. The broccoli in this soup is cooked and blended until smooth, so it doesn’t even resemble its raw form. What’s more, ingredients like russet potatoes and sweet yellow onions help to thicken the soup and balance out the broccoli flavors in your bowl.
Once it’s ready, top the broccoli, roasted garlic, and potato soup with a healthy spoonful of whole-milk yogurt for a hit of protein. Garnish the bowl with fresh chopped parsley for a flavor-packed finish. You’d never guess a bowl of comforting soup could help you reach your health goals.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Slice 1/4 inch off top of garlic head to expose cloves. Place, cut side up, in the center of a large piece of foil. Drizzle garlic with 1 tablespoon oil. Bring sides of foil up over garlic and fold tightly to seal; place on a baking sheet. Roast until very fragrant, soft, and golden, 40 to 45 minutes. Unwrap and let stand until cool enough to handle.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and beginning to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Add broccoli, potato, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Pour in 5 cups broth. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until broccoli and potato are very tender, about 25 minutes. Squeeze roasted garlic cloves out of head; add to soup. Simmer for 5 minutes.
Working in batches, puree soup in a blender. (Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape and cover opening with a towel.) If soup is too thick, stir in up to 1 cup additional broth, 2 tablespoons at a time. Stir in vinegar, pepper, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt, and honey, if desired. Top with yogurt, pepper, and parsley, if desired.