Who knew a vegan salad could be so protein-rich? You can credit the quinoa, tempeh, and, yes, even the broccoli for that. Plus, tempeh is made from fermented soybeans, so it boosts gut health.
How to Make It
Stir together 1 1/4 cups water, quinoa, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium; simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir together cabbage, radishes, and cooked quinoa in a large bowl.
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add broccoli; cook until tender and bright green, about 5–6 minutes. Immediately transfer broccoli to a bowl filled with ice water: Plunge broccoli into water, and let stand 5 minutes. Drain broccoli well; add to quinoa mixture.
Stir together lime juice, miso, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl. Drizzle over quinoa mixture, tossing to coat.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add tempeh; cook, stirring often, until starting to crisp, about 5 minutes. Add peanuts and garlic; cook, stirring often, until mixture is very crispy, about 4 minutes. Add to quinoa mixture; stir to combine.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019