How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together 1 1/4 cups water, quinoa, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium; simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir together cabbage, radishes, and cooked quinoa in a large bowl.

Step 2 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add broccoli; cook until tender and bright green, about 5–6 minutes. Immediately transfer broccoli to a bowl filled with ice water: Plunge broccoli into water, and let stand 5 minutes. Drain broccoli well; add to quinoa mixture.

Step 3 Stir together lime juice, miso, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl. Drizzle over quinoa mixture, tossing to coat.