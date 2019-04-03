Broccoli and Miso Quinoa Salad

GREG DuPREE
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
By Adam Hickman

Who knew a vegan salad could be so protein-rich? You can credit the quinoa, tempeh, and, yes, even the broccoli for that. Plus, tempeh is made from fermented soybeans, so it boosts gut health.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups water
  • 3/4 cup uncooked red quinoa
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup finely chopped green cabbage
  • 1 cup thinly sliced watermelon radishes
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons miso
  • 5 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. tempeh, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup roasted salted peanuts, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 532
  • Fat per serving 35g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 588mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 141mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together 1 1/4 cups water, quinoa, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium; simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir together cabbage, radishes, and cooked quinoa in a large bowl.

Step 2

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add broccoli; cook until tender and bright green, about 5–6 minutes. Immediately transfer broccoli to a bowl filled with ice water: Plunge broccoli into water, and let stand 5 minutes. Drain broccoli well; add to quinoa mixture.

Step 3

Stir together lime juice, miso, and 3 tablespoons of the oil in a small bowl. Drizzle over quinoa mixture, tossing to coat.

Step 4

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add tempeh; cook, stirring often, until starting to crisp, about 5 minutes. Add peanuts and garlic; cook, stirring often, until mixture is very crispy, about 4 minutes. Add to quinoa mixture; stir to combine.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019

