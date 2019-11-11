Skip the fussy pastry and use cooked quinoa to make a nutty, wholegrain crust. Caramelized onions give this savory crowd-pleaser a touch of sweetness, while broccoli brings a bevy of vitamins and antioxidants. The whole package is less heavy than a traditional quiche, but just as satisfying.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring ¾ cup water and quinoa to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until water is absorbed and quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Cool 10 minutes.
Stir 1 of the eggs and ¼ cup of the Parmesan into cooled quinoa until combined; transfer mixture to a 9-inch pie dish. Using damp fingers, press quinoa mixture evenly in bottom and up sides of dish. Bake in pre-heated oven until light golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add broccoli; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add onions and remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet; cook, stirring often, until onions are caramelized and very tender, about 20–30 minutes. Scatter onions and broccoli over crust.
Whisk remaining 6 eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in milk, thyme, salt, and remaining ½ cup Parmesan; pour over onions and broccoli in crust. Sprinkle with goat cheese. Bake in preheated oven until just set and lightly golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019