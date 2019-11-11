How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring ¾ cup water and quinoa to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until water is absorbed and quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Cool 10 minutes.

Step 2 Stir 1 of the eggs and ¼ cup of the Parmesan into cooled quinoa until combined; transfer mixture to a 9-inch pie dish. Using damp fingers, press quinoa mixture evenly in bottom and up sides of dish. Bake in pre-heated oven until light golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add broccoli; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add onions and remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet; cook, stirring often, until onions are caramelized and very tender, about 20–30 minutes. Scatter onions and broccoli over crust.