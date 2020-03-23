3 Breakfast Salad Recipes for a Healthier Start to Your Day

By Julia Levy
March 23, 2020
Who said salads are only for lunch?Get your greens in first thing with these satisfying and delicious morning meals.
Mushrooms & Greens Breakfast Salad

Full of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, this hearty breakfast salad will be a great start to any day. 

Ingredients: eggs, kosher salt, Champagne vinegar, shallot, Dijon mustard, olive oil, mixed mushrooms, baby kale, frisée, avocado

Calories: 351

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Salad

Turning bagels into croutons puts a fun twist on the classic bagel-and-lox combo.

Ingredients: whole-grain bagel, olive oil, whole-milk kefir, fresh dill, honey,  baby gem lettuce, smoked salmon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, “everything” seasoning blend

Calories: 307

Spinach-Quinoa Breakfast Salad With Berries And Granola

Transform your parfait breakfast into a tasty salad with all the sweetness and crunch you're used to plus a serious helping of vitamins and nutrients from the spinach.

Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, olive oil, Greek yogurt, baby spinach, quinoa, strawberries, blueberries, almond granola

Calories: 407

