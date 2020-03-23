3 Breakfast Salad Recipes for a Healthier Start to Your Day
Mushrooms & Greens Breakfast Salad
Full of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, this hearty breakfast salad will be a great start to any day.
Ingredients: eggs, kosher salt, Champagne vinegar, shallot, Dijon mustard, olive oil, mixed mushrooms, baby kale, frisée, avocado
Calories: 351
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Salad
Turning bagels into croutons puts a fun twist on the classic bagel-and-lox combo.
Ingredients: whole-grain bagel, olive oil, whole-milk kefir, fresh dill, honey, baby gem lettuce, smoked salmon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, “everything” seasoning blend
Calories: 307
Spinach-Quinoa Breakfast Salad With Berries And Granola
Transform your parfait breakfast into a tasty salad with all the sweetness and crunch you're used to plus a serious helping of vitamins and nutrients from the spinach.
Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, olive oil, Greek yogurt, baby spinach, quinoa, strawberries, blueberries, almond granola
Calories: 407