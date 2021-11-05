Braised Rainbow Chard

A side of rainbow chard brings iron as well as vitamins A, C, and K.

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate stems and leaves of rainbow chard. Thinly slice stems crosswise and cut leaves into 1-inch strips.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a medium Dutch oven or saucepan over medium. Add onion and chard stems; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chard leaf strips and cook, stirring constantly, until slightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in vegetable broth, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and cover. Cook, undisturbed, until tender, about 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar.

  • Divide braised rainbow chard among 8 bowls and top with crispy garlic chips. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Rainbow chard can be prepared up to 3 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator; reheat and garnish right before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; fat 4g; sodium 354mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 2g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 11/07/2021