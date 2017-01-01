How to Make It

Step 1 Pat chicken pieces dry; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 3/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Heat oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, place chicken pieces in a single layer, skin side down, in hot oil; cook until pieces are lightly browned and release easily from skillet, 5 to 10 minutes. Turn chicken and cook, turning pieces occasionally with tongs, until brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2 Add onion, bell peppers, and capers to skillet and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and orange zest; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add wine and cook, stirring and scraping to remove any browned bits from bottom of skillet, until wine has almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and bring to a boil. Stir in olives, Italian seasoning, and bay leaves.