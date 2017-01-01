Place oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet; heat over medium heat until butter melts. Add endive halves cut side down; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until endive begins to lightly caramelize, about 3 minutes. Turn endive halves and cook until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Step 2

Add broth to skillet and bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until endive is just tender and cores are soft enough to be easily pierced with a paring knife, about 5 minutes, turning once. Uncover and increase heat to medium-high. Add honey and lemon juice; cook until liquid has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Gently stir in remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter. Serve sauce over endive halves. Sprinkle with fresh nutmeg, if desired.