Blueberry-Orange Whole-Wheat Muffins

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 Dozen
By Karen Rankin

These tender muffins contain some honey for sweetness, but much less than found in most recipes. Orange zest and blueberries make up the difference.

Ingredients

  • Nonstick baking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour
  • 3/4 cup uncooked quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or thawed frozen blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 190mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper baking cups; coat with baking spray.

Step 2

Stir together whole-wheat flour, oats, almond flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk, honey, oil, and zest in a large bowl. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; stir until just combined. Gently fold in blueberries.

Step 3

Divide the batter among the muffin cups. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of muffins comes out with moist crumbs, 18 to 20 minutes.

Step 4

Cool muffins in muffin pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin pan.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

