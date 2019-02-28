These tender muffins contain some honey for sweetness, but much less than found in most recipes. Orange zest and blueberries make up the difference.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper baking cups; coat with baking spray.
Stir together whole-wheat flour, oats, almond flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk, honey, oil, and zest in a large bowl. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; stir until just combined. Gently fold in blueberries.
Divide the batter among the muffin cups. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of muffins comes out with moist crumbs, 18 to 20 minutes.
Cool muffins in muffin pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin pan.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019