The new acronym smoothie lovers need to get behind is BGM. Blueberry, ginger, and mango is the ultimate refreshing combination to take your smoothie game to the next level. Whether you’re looking for a post-workout drink or simply want to whip up a quick snack, this recipe is ideal on a hot day.

There aren’t too many ingredients, either. All you need is frozen blueberries, frozen mango pieces, unsweetened blueberry juice, whole-milk yogurt, flaxseed meal, and grated fresh ginger. Blueberries have countless benefits; they can help keep your bladder free of infection, they reduce inflammation, and they even have some cancer-fighting properties.

Ginger is known to help act as an anti-inflammatory, and it’s also good for digestion. The last of this superfood trio is mango, which may help prevent or stop the growth of breast and colon cancer cells. Full-fat dairy, like whole-milk yogurt, is also known to aid in weight loss, as it helps keep you feeling full for longer.

The smoothie requires just one step: Blend and process until smooth. And at just 237 calories per serving, this recipe is as nutritious as it is easy. Feeling thirsty yet? Take out your blender and get ready for your new favorite smoothie combination.