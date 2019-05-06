Blue & Black Galette

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
Yield
8
By Pam Lolley

The glory of a galette is in its imperfection, so don’t stress about rolling the (store-bought!) dough into a perfect circle. Aim for rustic, and you’ll end up with gorgeous.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts (1 crust)
  • 2 cups fresh blackberries
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon white whole-wheat flour, plus more for work surface
  • 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup plus 1/2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon apricot preserves, melted
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 140mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll piecrust into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface; place on prepared baking sheet.

Step 2

Toss together blackberries, blueberries, flour, lemon juice, and 1/3 cup of the sugar in a bowl. Arrange mixture evenly over dough, leaving a 3-inch border. Fold dough edges up and in toward center, pressing gently among folds to seal. (Dough will only partially cover berry mixture.) Brush melted preserves over exposed berry mixture. Brush beaten egg over piecrust. Sprinkle piecrust with remaining 1/2 tablespoon sugar.

Step 3

Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (leaving galette in oven); bake until galette is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool 1 to 2 hours. If desired, serve with ice cream or frozen yogurt.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement