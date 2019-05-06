How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll piecrust into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface; place on prepared baking sheet.

Step 2 Toss together blackberries, blueberries, flour, lemon juice, and 1/3 cup of the sugar in a bowl. Arrange mixture evenly over dough, leaving a 3-inch border. Fold dough edges up and in toward center, pressing gently among folds to seal. (Dough will only partially cover berry mixture.) Brush melted preserves over exposed berry mixture. Brush beaten egg over piecrust. Sprinkle piecrust with remaining 1/2 tablespoon sugar.