How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high; stir in sugar. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Place blackberries, lime juice, orange juice, and cooled sugar syrup in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 24 hours.