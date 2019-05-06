Blackberry Cooler

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
8
By Pam Lolley

This refreshing sip gets tang from citrus and sweetness from fiber-filled blackberries. Make it a mocktail or spike each glass with a little tequila or rum.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups fresh blackberries (about 12 oz.), plus more for garnish
  • 2/3 cup fresh lime juice (from 6 medium limes)
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 large orange)
  • 4 cups ice
  • 1 1/2 cup (12 oz.) tequila or rum (optional)
  • 4 cups sparkling water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sugars per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high; stir in sugar. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2

Place blackberries, lime juice, orange juice, and cooled sugar syrup in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 24 hours.

Step 3

Place 1/2 cup ice in each of 8 glasses. Pour 1/4 cup blackberry syrup into each glass, and add 3 tablespoons tequila or rum, if using. Top with 1/2 cup sparkling water. Garnish glasses with whole berries.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

